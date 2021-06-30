Stephens Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $163.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Stephens from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.