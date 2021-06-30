Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

