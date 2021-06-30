Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.