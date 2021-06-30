CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CYBE opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.10 million, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

