$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $36,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

