$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $36,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

