Critical Review: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstService and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.74 $87.26 million $2.02 85.88 Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.73 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstService and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus price target of $159.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

