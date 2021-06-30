Comparing Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 26.89% 23.11% 9.78% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tele2 AB (publ) and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Chorus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.12 $807.47 million $0.57 11.85 Chorus $610.79 million 3.17 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Chorus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

