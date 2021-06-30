Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $366.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $371.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

