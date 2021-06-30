Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPGYF. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

