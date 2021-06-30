Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

