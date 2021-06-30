Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

PINE stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

