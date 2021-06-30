Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,068,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

