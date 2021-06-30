Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $414.65 million, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

