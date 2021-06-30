CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CSX stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

