Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.