FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Raised by Analyst

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

