Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $352.37

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $352.37 and last traded at $352.25, with a volume of 258874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

