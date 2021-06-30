Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $105,408.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

