SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

