Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $660.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $730.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $655.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.76, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

