Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.83

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 37348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,621.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.