Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 72.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WYNMY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

