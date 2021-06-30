Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 72.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WYNMY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.