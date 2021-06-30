Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $976.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $113,973,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

