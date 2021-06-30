Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on YKLTY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

