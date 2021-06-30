Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.26. 693,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 633,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.72.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.