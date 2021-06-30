Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $900.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 899.90 ($11.76), with a volume of 10834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.71).

A number of analysts recently commented on MRL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £678.69 million and a P/E ratio of -283.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 796.53.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

