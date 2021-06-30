Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Expands By 591.8%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 591.8% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

WMMVY stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.