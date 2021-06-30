Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

CLBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

