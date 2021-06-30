PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

PCT has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

