Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud is well-positioned to benefit from solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic induced digitization. Also, robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. Expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. Notably, shares of Blackbaud have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s’ performance is being hampered by coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud also has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Frequent buyouts have also escalated integration risks for the company.”

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.55, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.