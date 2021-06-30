Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

ARCT opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.44.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.