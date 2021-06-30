Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.99 million to $59.61 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

