SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.