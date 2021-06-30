K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

SDF opened at €11.07 ($13.02) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €12.60 ($14.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

