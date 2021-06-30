Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a £193 ($252.16) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £164.12 ($214.42).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £133.75 ($174.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 469.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £137.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

