Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.94 ($64.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.90. Covestro has a one year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

