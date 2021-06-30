Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

EPA:SAF opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

