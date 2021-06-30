Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.71. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 8,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

