STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.58

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.58 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 33.74 ($0.44). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33.74 ($0.44), with a volume of 77 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.58.

Get STM Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.