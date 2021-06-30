Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.