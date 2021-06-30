Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $375.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 1-year low of $134.92 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12.
In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
