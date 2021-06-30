Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $375.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 1-year low of $134.92 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.