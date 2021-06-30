BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $6.10 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

