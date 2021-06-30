The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.36 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

