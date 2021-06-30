PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

