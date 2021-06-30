W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WWHC stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04. W World has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

