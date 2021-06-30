Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 186.5% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the May 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,047,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.