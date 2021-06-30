Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alstom stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

