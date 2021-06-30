Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.70. Cielo shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 166,806 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

