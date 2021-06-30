$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,649 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 432.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

