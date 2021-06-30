Head-To-Head Analysis: Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) versus The Competition

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Summit Wireless Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors 2110 8343 15497 646 2.55

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.26%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors -23.21% 1.50% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million -$12.70 million -1.71 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors $3.35 billion $587.24 million 21.26

Summit Wireless Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.10, indicating that their average share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies peers beat Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

